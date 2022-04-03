Mann ended corruption in Punjab within 10 days: Kejriwal
Ahmedabad
Appealing the people of Gujarat to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance and accusing the ruling BJP of becoming arrogant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad.
Buoyed by their party’s thumping victory in Punjab, the AAP leaders promised to “end corruption” in Gujarat, prime minister Narendra Modi’s home state, where assembly elections are due by year-end.
Kejriwal, who is the AAP’s national convener, and Mann set out on a two-km roadshow, dubbed as “Tiranga Gaurav Yatra.” They stood atop a truck converted to look like a `rath’ (chariot), flanked by Gujarat AAP leaders Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia, virtually starting the party’s poll campaign. Kejriwal, who along with Mann arrived in the city in the morning on a two-day visit to Ahmedabad, said he was not here to defeat the BJP or Congress, but wanted to make the state and its people emerge a winner and end corruption.
“You gave them (the BJP) 25 years, now give us one chance. You gave a chance to the AAP in Delhi and Punjab, now give us a chance in Gujarat, and together with 6.5 crore people (of the state), we will take the state forward,” Kejriwal told a cheering crowd at the conclusion of the hour-long roadshow.
“The BJP has been ruling the state for over 25 years and yet it has not been able to end corruption. A period of 25 years is too long,” he said.
After being in power for over 25 years, the BJP has become “arrogant” and does not listen to the people, the Delhi chief minister said. “Give AAP a chance. If you do not like it, change it,” he added.
In Delhi, he has improved the condition of schools and hospitals, ended corruption and made electricity free and available for 24 hours, he said. Mann has ended corruption in Punjab within 10 days of becoming CM, ordered that private schools shall not raise fees, and announced a recruitment drive to fill up 25,000 vacant posts, Kejriwal said.
“I don’t know how to do politics. But I know how to end corruption. We ended corruption in Delhi, where now you do not have to pay bribes in government offices. In Punjab, Bhagwant Mann ended corruption in ten days,” he said.
Mann said the AAP is prepared to replicate in Gujarat what it achieved in Delhi and Punjab.
“AAP has emerged from a revolution, and we do not tolerate corruption. Wherever there is corruption, people are picking up the `jhadu’ (broom, the party’s election symbol)....this slush of corruption and arrogance will have to be removed,” he said.
The Punjab chief minister also referred to the recent cases of paper leak during exams for government recruitment in Gujarat, and said that the leakage is not limited to question papers alone.
The roadshow started from Khodiyar Mataji temple at Nikol, where the two leaders sought the goddess’ blessings. Before that, Kejriwal and Mann visited the Sabarmati Ashram and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. A large number of AAP workers and supporters thronged the road holding the tricolour in hands, and walked along with the `rath’, cheering loudly amid patriotic songs being played by music systems.
The roadshow is seen as a show of strength of the AAP, which is looking to provide a fresh option in Gujarat which has seen a two-cornered contest between the BJP and Congress for the last many decades.
-
Rejig: Punjab gets new DCs in 10 districts
In another rejig by the Punjab government, 10 districts got new deputy commissioners (DCs) on Saturday evening. According to the orders issued by chief secretary, Punjab, Gupreet Singh Khaira, who was posted as the deputy commissioner of Amritsar, has now been posted as the deputy commissioner, Muktsar Sahib. Sandeep Hans, deputy commissioner, Patiala, will now be the deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur, whereas Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as the Patiala DC.
-
Wave Group homebuyers stage protest over delay in delivery of flats in Noida
Homebuyers of Wave Group's Amore apartments in Noida staged a protest on Saturday against the delay in delivery of flats. Around 55 homebuyers reached the project site located in Sector 32 at 10am and raised slogans against the office-bearers of the real estate developer. The residential project was announced in the year 2012 and the Wave Group had promised that it will give possession of the flats to the buyers by 2016.
-
Betting racket busted in Noida, 6 suspects held
The Noida Phase 1 Police on Saturday busted an alleged betting racket for betting on cricket matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League, and earlier on the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections too, said the officials. Six people were also arrested from Sector 10 on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the gambling.
-
Day after issuing notification to close meat shops during Navratri, Ghaziabad mayor ‘rectifies’ order
A day after ordering meat shops in Ghaziabad to close during Navratri, mayor Asha Sharma issued an amendment on Saturday that said stores should follow the Uttar Pradesh government's directives in the matter. On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation issued an order, signed by Sharma, which ordered all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10 in light of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.
-
3 criminals loot ₹18 lakh from bank in UP’s Bulandshahar
Three motorcycle borne criminals looted ₹18 lakh from the Ujjiwan Finance Bank in Syana town of district Bulandshahar on Saturday evening. Senior police officials including SSP of Bulandshahar SK Singh rushed to the spot and launched a search operation Circle officer of Syana Vandana said that the incident occurred at around 4.45 pm on Saturday. Vandana said three motorcycle borne criminals arrived at the bank, wearing helmets to hide their faces.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics