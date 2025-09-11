Mann govt misleading Centre with inflated flood damage claims: BJP

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of misleading the central government by submitting inflated and contradictory figures to seek flood relief, alleging that the approach was not only irresponsible but also damaging to Punjab’s credibility and its people. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of misleading the central government by submitting inflated and contradictory figures to seek flood relief, alleging that the approach was not only irresponsible but also damaging to Punjab’s credibility and its people.

Addressing a press conference, Jakhar said while Punjab’s chief secretary presented a damage estimate of ₹13,289 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian quoted a drastically higher figure of ₹20,000 crore.

“This arbitrary presentation of figures reflects the AAP government’s irresponsible approach. Repeating the same lie doesn’t make it true,” Jakhar said.

Despite what he termed an “exaggerated” portrayal of damages, Jakhar said the Prime Minister still approved ₹1,600 crore in immediate relief, and assured that further assistance would follow based on detailed proposals and verified assessments.

Jakhar further questioned the AAP government’s demands for rural development funds. He said the state sought ₹5,043 crore for flood-affected villages, while actual expenditure in 2022-23 across all 13,500 villages was only ₹1,156 crore, and just ₹778 crore so far in 2023–24.

Similarly, he raised doubts about the state’s demand for ₹1,022 crore to repair rural roads, noting that the government recently claimed it would repair 8,000 km of roads with ₹800 crore. “These contradictory figures expose the government’s theatrics and lack of seriousness,” he said.

Jakhar also challenged chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s claim that the Centre owes Punjab ₹60,000 crore. “If the state truly believes it is owed ₹60,000 crore, why didn’t Punjab’s finance minister raise the issue during the GST Council meeting on September 3?” he asked.

Quoting Punjab water resources minister Barinder Goyal, Jakhar said the state had already received ₹230 crore from the Centre for flood preparedness before the monsoon. “If that money was spent as claimed, then blaming SDRF regulations now for the state’s failure is a clear attempt to cover up its mismanagement,” he said.

He alleged that the state failed to utilise the ₹12,000 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) effectively and instead spent it on publicity and other non-relief activities.

Jakhar also questioned the state’s compensation record. He recalled that in 2023, CM Mann announced ₹15,000 per acre as compensation to affected farmers, but only ₹6,800 per acre was actually disbursed — and that too from central funds. “The Chief Minister must now explain where the promised ₹20,000 per acre will come from,” he demanded.