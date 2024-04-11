Mann govt yet to deliver justice on Bargari: AAP’s Amritsar MLA

AMRITSAR : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has again targeted Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on the Bargari sacrilege issue and stated that justice had been delivered even after three years of his resignation. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has again targeted Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on the Bargari sacrilege issue and stated that justice had been delivered even after three years of his resignation

Kunwar Vijay has been critical of the Bhagwant Mann dispensation for its handling of the 2015 sacrilege cases.

“Three years ago on 09.04.2021, I resigned from the service of IPS. Where is justice in cases of Bargari sacrilege and police firing cases of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan? We are standing at same place as were three years back. However, I have same stand and will be as one. Justice will be done in the court of Guru Gobind Singh,” Kunwar Vijay posted on his Facebook page.

Kunwar Vijay also attached an October 2022 press conference clip conducted by Bhagwant Mann in which he had then assured of taking action in the 2015 sacrilege instances, if AAP was voted to power.

“The accused are dominating on the government network. Punjabis are being betrayed. However, last verdict will be delivered by the court of Guru Gobind Singh. My battle will continue and am ready to face every torture”, the post reads further.

Repeated calls and text massages to the AAP MLA failed to elicit any response.

A former IPS officer who headed the special investigation team (SIT) post-sacrilege protests and police firing incidents that killed two Sikh protesters in 2015, Kunwar Vijay is known for his dissenting voice against the AAP government.