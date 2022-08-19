Mann orders upgrade of 5 link roads

Chandigarh : As a tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the upgrade and strengthening of five link roads connecting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at a cost of ₹8.19 crore.

The CM directed that the roads should be ready before Shaheedi Sabha this year. A major facelift of Fatehgarh Sahib town is also being planned, he said, while chairing a meeting here.

Mann said that to facilitate the thousands of pilgrims coming annually to pay respect at this holy place, five link roads will be strengthened and upgraded at a cost of ₹8.19 crore.

These roads are GT Road to Sirhind city via Khanpur, Sirhind Road to Bhari Khedi via Talaanian-Ferozepur-Raipur Majri, Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Sarup Sahib to Mandofal, Madhopur to Brahammajra Sadhugarh Road via Sadde Majra and Sheikpura to Khanpur via Khusht Ashram. Mann said that he will personally monitor this work to ensure that it is completed in a time bound manner.