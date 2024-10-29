Mann should consider resigning as CM instead of party chief: Bajwa

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday advocated that the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann must think about abdicating his position as the CM instead of quitting as party chief. While campaigning for the byelections in Chabbewal and Dera Baba Nanak, CM Mann had said that he wanted to resign as party chief so that he could focus on his role as Punjab CM. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT File)

Bajwa said that under Mann’s governance, law and order situation and the fiscal health has collapsed in the state. “The paddy procurement crisis caused by the lax attitude of CM Mann has jolted the farmers in Punjab,” he added.

“Punjabis don’t deserve such an inefficient CM. For the greater good of Punjab, Mann should seriously ponder about putting his papers as CM instead of abdicating as party chief,” said Bajwa.