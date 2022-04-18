Mann’s visit to Delhi to see govt schools’ functioning postponed
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday.
The fresh date for his visit will be decided in two-three days, they said. No reason was given for the postponement of Mann’s visit.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on April 14 announced Mann’s visit.
“And on Monday, April 18, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will come to visit our government schools along with his many officials. They are coming to see how such improvements are achieved as they have to do the same in Punjab,” Kejriwal had said.
-
Chandigarh MC to start SMS and email alerts for property tax payments
In a bid to improve compliance of property tax payments, the municipal corporation will soon start intimating residents of their property tax demand and recovery notices through SMS and e-mail. For this the corporation has started a drive to gather residents' mobile numbers and email addresses. The mobile number and email can be registered at the MC's official website under the “service” column.
-
Gurugram civic body to start recarpeting Sector 28 roads next month
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram plans to recarpet roads in Sector 28 from next month, officials said on Sunday. Several upscale condominiums, gated societies, and residential areas of the city located in DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok 1, Mall Mile, and Golf Course Road are situated in Sector 28. The sector is sandwiched between Hamilton Court Road, GCR, Mall Mile, and August Kranti Marg.
-
Zirakpur furniture factory gutted in fire, no casualty reported
A furniture factory was gutted in a major fire at Singhpura village, Zirakpur, on Sunday morning. Owner of VS Taj Furniture and Interior in Singhpura village, Rajvind Sharma, left after closing his factory around 10 pm on Saturday. The factory owners rushed to the spot and informed local administration and firefighters. Four fire brigades, two each from Zirakpur and Derabassi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
-
Two held with country-made pistol in Mohali Phase 6
A Crime Investigating Agency team arrested two persons with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges near Dara studio in Phase-6. The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh and Chetan Kumar, are both residents of Hoshiarpur. On receiving the information, police raided the said neighbourhood and arrested two youths. A case has been registered under the Arms Act. The accused are being questioned by police. Authorities are also investigating their criminal background.
-
Chandigarh | Administration revives plan to privatise CITCO hotels
The UT administration has made a fresh move to initiate privatisation of hotels run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation. The move to revive privatisation of CITCO hotels comes nearly two years after it was first proposed. In June 2019, the administration had mooted the idea to privatise three major public-sector hotels — Mountview (Sector 10), Shivalikview (Sector 17) and Parkview (Sector 24) — being run by CITCO.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics