Man’s body found in gutter in Ambala, wife booked for murder

A woman was booked under murder charges after the dead body of her husband was allegedly recovered from a gutter with the limbs tied in Ambala Cantonment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Rohtash was a daily wager from Sector 34 in Ghasitpur area. His wife has been identified as Kamlesh.

The deceased’s brother Inderpal said he came to know that Rohatsh has not been home for the last two days on Monday, adding, “In the morning, a dead body was recovered from a gutter in front of Rohtash’s house. The body’s face was covered, and limbs tied. The gutter was also covered with a wooden sheet. It was later identified as my brother’s body. Last week, Rohtash had a quarrel with his wife.”

Inderpal alleged that the deceased’s wife had killed him and later dumped the body in the open sewer. A case was registered under sections 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at the Parao police station.

Station in-charge inspector Suraj Kumar, meanwhile, said, “The actual cause of death will be clear after the autopsy.”