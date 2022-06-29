Man’s body found in gutter in Ambala, wife booked for murder
A woman was booked under murder charges after the dead body of her husband was allegedly recovered from a gutter with the limbs tied in Ambala Cantonment, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased, Rohtash was a daily wager from Sector 34 in Ghasitpur area. His wife has been identified as Kamlesh.
The deceased’s brother Inderpal said he came to know that Rohatsh has not been home for the last two days on Monday, adding, “In the morning, a dead body was recovered from a gutter in front of Rohtash’s house. The body’s face was covered, and limbs tied. The gutter was also covered with a wooden sheet. It was later identified as my brother’s body. Last week, Rohtash had a quarrel with his wife.”
Inderpal alleged that the deceased’s wife had killed him and later dumped the body in the open sewer. A case was registered under sections 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at the Parao police station.
Station in-charge inspector Suraj Kumar, meanwhile, said, “The actual cause of death will be clear after the autopsy.”
-
Gang war: Three held for murder bid on 20-year-old man in Ludhiana
Four days on, three men were arrested on Wednesday for opening fire at a 20-year-old man on Benjamin Road over an inter-gang rivalry. The accused have been identified as Karandeep Kalia alias Karan of Harikartar Colony and Kunal Sharma alias both residents of Dharampura area, Abhay and Sameer Malik. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live bullets from their possession. Their aide Vishu Kainth is yet to be arrested.
-
Hours before resignation, Uddhav bids emotional farewell at state cabinet meeting
Mumbai: Four hours before hDB Patilresigned as chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray struck an emotional note while addressing what was the last state cabinet meeting of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government on Wednesday.
-
Bharat Mala Project: Divisional commissioners appointed to settle issue of compensation for land acquisition
As farmers' unions are intensifying the protest to oppose land acquisition under the Bharat Mala Project, the government, in an attempt to defuse the situation, has appointed divisional commissioners as arbitrators to settle the issue of compensation. A massive protest, led by Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Joginder Singh Ugrahan , was organised at dana mandi in Kalakh village on Wednesday.
-
Man gets 10-year jail term for sexually abusing his minor daughters
Mumbai: A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Tuesday convicted a 38-year-old man for repeatedly sexually abusing his two minor daughters, and sentenced him to ten years imprisonment. The minor girls deposed before the court against their father and claimed that he repeatedly abused them when they were alone at home. The elder daughter was 16-year-old while the younger one was 14 at the time of the incident.
-
Udupi man lands in jail over fake abduction story: Police
A 25-year-old man from Udupi, who tried to fleece Nayak's parents by enacting an abduction drama, has finally landed in prison. Police officials said the Udupi man, identified as Varun Nayak, who was addicted to gambling, was in Goa with friends when they hatched a plan for the fake kidnapping. The concerned parents lodged a complaint at the Udupi town police station. Sources said he had earlier discontinued his studies half-way and was unemployed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics