Mansa police launch 24-hour cybercrime helpline
The Mansa district police on Wednesday launched a cyber helpdesk window in order to easily report cybercrimes and online frauds.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said the facility would remain open 24 hours for the convenience of the general public. The dedicated window will be operational on the ground floor adjacent to the SSP office.
Pareek said anyone can drop a complaint at the help desk window at any time and experts will take prompt action on the complaint, including sending online requests for blocking the transaction or reporting a fake profile on social media platforms.
An inspector-rank officer has been appointed as officer-in-charge of the cyber cell. Police personnel will also provide assistance to citizens in drafting and submitting complaints, he added.
Apart from the round-the-clock helpdesk, complaints can also be sent to the email ID, ssp.mansa@nic.in.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics