Mansa SHO suspended for alleged assault of gurdwara ‘sewadar’

A station house officer of Boha police station, inspector Jagdev Singh, was suspended on Saturday after he allegedly entered a gurdwara by scaling a wall in Mansa and assaulted a ‘sewadar’. Sikh organisations and locals staged a protest in front of the Boha police station in the morning and demanded strict action against the SHO. (Sourced)

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the Boha SHO has been suspended. “There are allegations that he had entered a gurdwara by scaling a wall and could not give reasons behind this act. Further investigation is under process,” he added.

Gurdwara management committee president Bhoora Singh said late last night, the SHO along with his aides entered the gurdwara by scaling a wall. “They abused and assaulted a ‘sewadar’ on the gurdwara premises. When we asked them about why they had assaulted the ‘sewadar’, the SHO said they should vacate the gurdwara,” he added.

As per information, the incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Sikh organisations and locals staged a protest in front of the Boha police station in the morning and demanded strict action against the SHO.

Meanwhile, activist Parvinder Singh Jhota demanded that a case should be registered against the SHO under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC for abusing and beating the ‘sewadar’ of the gurdwara.