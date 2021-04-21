Mansar Lake to get new lease of life as rejuvenation work begins

At long last rejuvenation of Udhampur’s Mansar Lake, which despite being rich in aquatic life has been neglected for years, has begun.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh had on Monday kick-started VIP parking upgrading and also inspected the floating jetty, which are both sub components of the comprehensive Mansar Lake rejuvenation plan, which is being implemented along the lines of the Ganga rejuvenation plan.

Dr Singh said, “This project is a breakthrough for developing tourism in the region.” He observed that Udhampur is possibly the only district in the country, which has a project on the lines of Namami Ganga and Ganga cleaning project.

The objective is to attract 20 lakh tourists to the region annually. Devika Lake will also be rejuvenated and developed and both will cost the exchequer ₹200 crore.

Once completed, the project is expected to generate a revenue of ₹800 crore per annum and generate employment.

The picturesque freshwater lake, situated around 37km from Jammu, is surrounded by forest-covered hills. It has rich biodiversity and is especially famous for its huge turtles. The lake houses 15 species of waterfowl, 207 species of algae and seven fish varieties.

Mansar and Surinsar are the most sought after tourist destinations visited by tourists throughout the year. Mansar is also close to Katra, which famous for the Vaishno Devi Temple, which is visited by over one crore pilgrims from all parts of the country and abroad.