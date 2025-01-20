Manu Bhaker’s maternal grandmother, uncle killed in road mishap

Olympic medallist and international shooter Manu Bhaker’s maternal grandmother and uncle died in a road mishap in Charkhi Dadri on Sunday, police said. Family members mourn the death of Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle Yudhvir Singh and maternal grandmother Savitri Devi, who died in a road accident, in Charkhi Dadri on Sunday. (ANI)

The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Savitri Devi and 50-year-old Yudhvir Singh who was a driver in Haryana roadways. The victims were staying in Dadri for the last several years.

Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Kumar of Dadri police station said that they received information that a car and a scooty had collided on Mahendergarh bypass road here on Sunday morning.

“Both the persons riding on the two-wheeler died on the spot and an unknown car driver managed to flee from the spot. We have booked the driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence and efforts are on to nab the driver, who is at large,” the ASI added.

In his complaint to the police, Yudhvir’s son Satpal said that the incident took place when his father was going to drop his grandmother at his uncle’s house near the civil hospital.

“When they reached the Mahendergarh bypass, a speeding car collided with the scooty. My father and grandmother died on the spot. My father had to join his duty at Dadri bus stand after dropping my grandmother,” he said.