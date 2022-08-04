Many HP BJP leaders feeling suffocated, will join Cong soon: Pratibha Singh
Saying that dejected BJP leaders were vying to join the Congress party, HP Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh said many leaders from the saffron party will be inducted into the party shortly.
Speaking at the sidelines of a function organised to felicitate Indu Verma , the wife of former BJP legislator Rakesh Verma and the BJP workers from Theog who had recently joined the party, Pratibha said, “Many leaders from the BJP will shortly join the Congress they are dejected, and are feeling suffocated.”MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and Congress working President Harsh Mahajan were present, while a section of leaders from Theogh conspicuous by their absence.
Pratibha Singh denied factionalism in the party, but admitted that certain leaders from Theog met central leaders in Delhi. “The Congress family is expanding,”she said.
Central agencies being used to settle political scores
Later, in a statement, Pratibha Singh criticized the Enforcement Directorate raids on the offices of the National Herald owned by the Congress party, saying that the government was using Central agencies to settle political scores. She said that the BJP has started a new tradition of political oppression in the country which will prove to be a big threat to the democracy of the country.
“The government is using the agencies to intimidate its political opponents,” she said, expressing concern over inflation, unemployment and the falling value of the ruppee.
Training her guns at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, she accused him of pushing the state into debt.
7-year service in backward areas: RBA/ALC staffers told to furnish undertaking
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered beneficiaries of Resident of Backward Areas and Actual Line of Control categories to furnish an undertaking saying they have served in theses areas for at least seven years. The government has sought compliance report from officials within a month. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting.
‘Ride with pride’: HRTC adds 18 more cabs to Shimla fleet
Eighteen more Innova taxis were added to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC's) fleet in the Queen of Hills on Wednesday, under the 'ride with pride' scheme. These vehicles, which cost ₹2.91 crore, were procured under the Smart City Shimla Project. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Shimla was not only the capital of the state but also a famous international tourist destination. Around 3,000 people use the taxi service everyday.
Himachal cabinet gives nod to 6% subsidy on apple cartons
With the Sanyukt Kisan Manch firm on gheraoing the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on August 5 unless their demands presented in a 20-point charter are fulfilled, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave ex post facto approval for 6% subsidy on cartons used for packaging fruit in the hill state. Unpacified growers dismissed the move as an eyewash. The umbrella body of 24 farmer unions have now demanded that the ease the formalities required to avail the subsidy.
Militants attack police party in Srinagar, no casualty reported
Militants on Wednesday attacked a police party in Allochibagh area of the city, but fled in the face of effective retaliation, police said. Terrorists fired on a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police, adding that no injury was reported.
Tax evasion: Punjab VB arrests mediator, recovers over ₹21 lakh
Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (B) on Friday arrested a main passer (member of gang involved in illegal movement of goods without paying tax) identified as Rajinder Singh Sodhi, aka Lovely, from Ambala and recovered cash from hSodhi'shouse. He was wanted in a case related to causing loss to the state exchequer for evasion of GST in connivance with excise and taxation officers in the state, according to an official statement.
