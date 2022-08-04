Many HP BJP leaders feeling suffocated, will join Cong soon: Pratibha Singh

Saying that dejected BJP leaders were vying to join the Congress party, HP Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh said many leaders from the saffron party will be inducted into the party shortly.

Speaking at the sidelines of a function organised to felicitate Indu Verma , the wife of former BJP legislator Rakesh Verma and the BJP workers from Theog who had recently joined the party, Pratibha said, “Many leaders from the BJP will shortly join the Congress they are dejected, and are feeling suffocated.”MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and Congress working President Harsh Mahajan were present, while a section of leaders from Theogh conspicuous by their absence.

Pratibha Singh was speaking at the sidelines of a function organised to felicitate Indu Verma , the wife of former BJP legislator Rakesh Verma and the BJP workers from Theog who had recently joined the party (. Deepak Sansta / HT)

Pratibha Singh denied factionalism in the party, but admitted that certain leaders from Theog met central leaders in Delhi. “The Congress family is expanding,”she said.

Central agencies being used to settle political scores

Later, in a statement, Pratibha Singh criticized the Enforcement Directorate raids on the offices of the National Herald owned by the Congress party, saying that the government was using Central agencies to settle political scores. She said that the BJP has started a new tradition of political oppression in the country which will prove to be a big threat to the democracy of the country.

“The government is using the agencies to intimidate its political opponents,” she said, expressing concern over inflation, unemployment and the falling value of the ruppee.

Training her guns at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, she accused him of pushing the state into debt.