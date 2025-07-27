Marriage proposal rejected, man attacks woman, mother with knife in Chandigarh

A man attacked a 26-year-old woman and her mother with a knife in Manimajra after they rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on July 23 and the accused was arrested the same day, said Chandigarh Police. (HT)

The accused, identified as Malkit Singh, a resident of Fazilka district of Punjab, allegedly attacked Rimpy and her mother, Surjeet Kaur, while under the influence of alcohol, said investigators. The incident took place on July 23 and the accused was arrested the same day.

According to the complaint lodged by Rimpy at the Manimajra police station, she had met Malkit Singh in Malaysia in November 2023, where they became acquainted.

After returning to India in July 2024, Rimpy took up a job in Chandigarh. A few months later, Malkit also came back to India and frequently visited her house in Mariwala Town, Manimajra, insisting that she marry him.

Despite repeated refusals, Malkit continued to harass her, Rimpy alleged.

On July 23, around 7.45 PM, Rimpy said she and her mother noticed him standing outside their house in the street. Fearing trouble, they decided to go to the police station to lodge a complaint.

While on their way, Malkit followed them and again asked her to marry him. When she refused, he began abusing her and her mother, she alleged. Under the influence of alcohol, he then took out a knife and attacked them.

Rimpy sustained injuries on the head, cheek and lips. Her mother received knife wounds that doctors classified as caused by a sharp weapon.

The injured women managed to run towards the police station, where they encountered a police vehicle that took them to the Manimajra civil hospital. After initial treatment, they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Based on the victims’ statement and medical reports (MLRs), the police confirmed the injury was caused by a sharp weapon.

Following verification, a case under Sections 115 (2) and 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Manimajra police station against Malkit.