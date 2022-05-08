Martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house project in Ludhiana: Chain hunger strike enters day 5
The chain hunger strike over delay in the renovation of martyr Sukhdev’s birth place at Naugra entered its fifth consecutive day on Sunday.
Descendants of the martyr —Honey Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar Mauji and Sunil Thakur, led by Ashok Thapar— joined the hunger strike and condemned the callous attitude of the state government and municipal officials.
Programme officer of ministry of culture (Government of India) Ravindra Sharma inspected the birthplace with department officials and informed the Shaheed Sukhdev Memorial Trust about organising a programme on behalf of the Central government on May 15, the birth anniversary of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar.
Under this programme, short dramas, torch marches and colourful programmes will be organised on the martyr’s life.
While praising the Central government for organising a joint programme with the trust, Ashok Thapar, a descendant of the martyr, said Aam Aadmi Party chief minister Bhagwant Mann makes tall claims to establish Punjab like the martyrs dreamt of.
Teen drowns at Khadakwasla dam, youths still risk lives at tourist spots to take selfies, videos
PUNE In a tragic incident on Saturday, an 18-year-old youth fell of the Khadakwasla dam and drowned. This is the second such incident this month, and raises safety concerns at the Khadakwasla dam. However, despite the risks and multiple warnings from authorities, people throng dams, forts and other tourist spots, inturn risking their lives. On Saturday, a resident of Karvenagar (18), Ashish Subhash Furange, visited the Khadkkwasla dam along with two friends at 5.30 pm.
MBBS students await results to begin internships, MUHS gives May-end deadline
Mumbai: Weeks after completion of their exams, the final year MBBS students are still awaiting results in order to be eligible to start their internships in hospitals attached to their respective institutes. While students are worried that this delay will cost them their academic time, officials from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences assure that the results should be announced by the end of this month.
3 dead and 32 injured in bus accident at Ghonse ghat
Raigad: Three passengers died and 32 were injured after a private traveller bus fell off the road at Ghonse ghat in Mhasla taluka of Raigad district on Sunday morning. Out of the injured, 18 were taken to Mhasla rural hospital and 14 were sent to Mangaon for treatment. Locals and the police team reached the spot for rescue operations.
Punjab speaker Sandhwan hails Ludhiana’s textile industry
Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over the national conference of buyers and sellers 'Stitches and Hues' held at a local marriage place on Ferozepur Road on Sunday. The exhibition was organised by the Apparel Manufacturing Association of Ludhiana. Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba and Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi were also present on the occasion. Sandhwan said textiles and knitwear is a very challenging and dynamic industry.
UP STF busts job racket, arrests kingpin
Uttar Pradesh Special Task force claimed to have unearthed a gang of fraudsters after the arrest of its kingpin from Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand area here on Sunday, said senior police officials. The officials said six people had turned up against the accused from Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi and Lucknow districts from whom the accused had fraudulently taken over ₹66 lakh in the past few months.
