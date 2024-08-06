Masked miscreants hold Ludhiana woman captive, rob cash, jewellery

Two masked miscreants allegedly broke into a house near Kartar Chowk in the New Guru Angad Dev Colony, held a woman hostage at knifepoint and looted jewellery worth lakhs and ₹1,000, officials said on Tuesday. Head constable Bhagwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said the Ludhiana police are scanning footage from the CCTV cameras to identify the accused (HT File)

They added that the miscreants, wearing caps and covering their faces with clothes, were captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the house. They could be seen barging in and escaping after the robbery.

After getting information, the Shimlapuri police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered against unidentified accused.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am, when the accused, armed with sharp-edged weapons, barged into the house. According to the victim, identified as Sonia, 46, her husband had gone out to get medicines and she was alone at home when the miscreants overpowered her and held her captive at knifepoint.

She added that while one of the robbers stayed with her and kept her subdued, the other searched the house for valuables. She alleged that the accused opened the cupboard using a key and made away with gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs and the cash.

She said she informed the police after her husband’s return.

Head constable Bhagwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police are scanning footage from the CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

A case under sections 331 (3) (house-trespass), 309 (4) (robbery) and 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified assailants.