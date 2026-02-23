Massive blow to terror network: Army after 326-day hunt ends in Kishtwar

A 326-day joint operation in the high-altitude reaches of Kishtwar culminated on Sunday with the elimination of all seven members of a dreaded terror module, including top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Saifullah. The encounter site where three terrorists have been neutralized. (ANI Video Grab)

The army’s White Knight Corps confirmed on Monday that the prolonged campaign, which began in April last year, has successfully wiped out the group that had been active in the Chatroo area. Major General APS Bal, the general officer commanding (GOC) of the counter insurgency force (Delta), said that the group was pursued without pause despite sub-zero temperatures and a daunting terrain.

Relentless pursuit

The operation saw its first major success in April-May last year, when three hardcore terrorists were neutralised. However, the group’s leader, Saifullah, along with his accomplice Adil and two others, managed to evade capture for months. “The operation was sustained through heavy rains and winter snow,” Maj Gen Bal said. Based on collaborative intelligence from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Intelligence Bureau, and military sources, Operation Trashi–I was launched on January 14 this year to corner the remaining four.

A fierce encounter on January 18 saw a well-stocked hideout busted in the Singpura area. The engagement came at a cost: Havildar Gajendra Singh, a Special Forces commando from Uttarakhand, was killed in action, and eight other soldiers were injured. Despite the setback, the forces maintained their grip on the cordoned zone.

Final assault

The pursuit intensified in February. On February 4, the terrorist codenamed Adil was killed, followed by two others in a secondary engagement dubbed Operation Kiya. The final standoff began at 11am on February 22, when the remaining terrorists were pinned down on the steep, rugged slopes of a mountain.

“Displaying tactical precision and seamless inter-agency coordination, security forces pursued the group through harsh weather and challenging terrain,” Maj Gen Bal said. The final assault resulted in the neutralisation of the last three terrorists with zero additional casualties to the security forces.

The GOC highlighted the bravery of Tyson, an army-trained assault dog. Tyson was sent into a ‘dhok’ (mud hut) to confirm the presence of the holed-up terrorists. He drew their fire, allowing the troops to pinpoint the targets, though the canine was injured in the process.

To overcome the geographical disadvantages, the army deployed advanced technology, including FPV (first person view) drones, satellite imagery, and night-vision equipment to prevent any escape under the cover of darkness.

“The elimination of Saifullah and his associates proves that nothing can stand against the resolve and valour of our men in uniform,” the army stated, marking the end of one of the longest continuous counter-terror operations in recent years.