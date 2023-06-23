Heavy traffic jam on national highway in Ludhiana as oil tanker turns over

A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the national highway near Dhandhari when an oil tanker turned over after hitting a bike plying on the flyover. Police removing the oil tanker from the road in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The oil spilled over the road, which made it difficult for the vehicles to ply. Later, the police removed the tanker from the road. They spread soil and sand on the stretch to prevent the vehicles from skidding.

The incident happened at around 2:30 am and the traffic was restored on the stretch at around 1.30 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the stretch. In the mishap that the tanker driver identified as Gurwinder Singh, suffered injuries. He fractured his legs and was admitted to hospital.

According to the eyewitnesses, in a bid to save a bike rider, the tanker driver applied brakes due to which he lost control over the vehicle and it turned over on the road after hitting the bike. In the mishap, the bike rider escaped unhurt but the tanker driver got stuck inside the mangled cabin. The locals informed the police and initiated a rescue operation. The police had a hard time rescuing rescue the driver.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic 2) Gurpreet Singh said that the tanker containing waste oil was plying on the wrong side of the road near Dhandhari. The driver was going towards Transport Nagar from Panipat.

The ACP said that as the oil had spilled over the stretch, the vehicles started slipping over it. It was impossible for two-wheeler riders to ply on the stretch. The police removed the mangled vehicles from the road.