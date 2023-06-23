Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Heavy traffic jam on national highway in Ludhiana as oil tanker turns over

Heavy traffic jam on national highway in Ludhiana as oil tanker turns over

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2023 11:17 PM IST

The oil spilled over the road, which made it difficult for the vehicles to ply; police later removed the tanker to restore traffic flow

A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the national highway near Dhandhari when an oil tanker turned over after hitting a bike plying on the flyover.

Police removing the oil tanker from the road in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Police removing the oil tanker from the road in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The oil spilled over the road, which made it difficult for the vehicles to ply. Later, the police removed the tanker from the road. They spread soil and sand on the stretch to prevent the vehicles from skidding.

The incident happened at around 2:30 am and the traffic was restored on the stretch at around 1.30 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the stretch. In the mishap that the tanker driver identified as Gurwinder Singh, suffered injuries. He fractured his legs and was admitted to hospital.

According to the eyewitnesses, in a bid to save a bike rider, the tanker driver applied brakes due to which he lost control over the vehicle and it turned over on the road after hitting the bike. In the mishap, the bike rider escaped unhurt but the tanker driver got stuck inside the mangled cabin. The locals informed the police and initiated a rescue operation. The police had a hard time rescuing rescue the driver.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic 2) Gurpreet Singh said that the tanker containing waste oil was plying on the wrong side of the road near Dhandhari. The driver was going towards Transport Nagar from Panipat.

The ACP said that as the oil had spilled over the stretch, the vehicles started slipping over it. It was impossible for two-wheeler riders to ply on the stretch. The police removed the mangled vehicles from the road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rescue operation traffic jam oil tanker + 1 more
rescue operation traffic jam oil tanker
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out