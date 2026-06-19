Mauli Jagran murder fallout of old rivalry, 4 held: Cops

Four days after a 31-year-old man was brutally beaten and stabbed to death by a group of 10 to 15 assailants in Mauli Jagran, police said they have arrested four accused and recovered two of the weapons used in crime. Efforts are on to identify and trace the remaining accused, police said. The accused in police custody on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The case had come close on the heels of a cashier’s murder at a chemist shop in Sector 11, raising questions over the deteriorating law and order condition in a city which was once known for its quiet, peaceful way of living.

Police said preliminary probe has revealed the accused had previous enmity with the victim, Tota Ram, which led to the crime.

According to his friend, Akash, who is the complainant in the case, they had gone to the area to meet Ram’s sister when they were surrounded by a group of 10 to 15 men, who were armed with knives, swords, sticks and other sharp-edged weapons.

The attackers allegedly inflicted multiple injuries on Ram while Akash was also injured when he tried to save him. Ram was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead.

During investigation, police arrested Arman Kumar alias Ashu, 22, a resident of Mauli Jagran village, and Sameer, 18, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, on June 16 after they were identified by the complainant. A local court remanded both to four-days police custody.

The following day, police also arrested Sumit, 25, and Krish alias Kishu, 19, both residents of Rajiv Colony. Krish was stated to have been previously involved in another criminal case registered at Mauli Jagran police station in 2024. Both were produced before a court and remanded to three days’ police custody.

Police said sustained interrogation during the remand led to the recovery of a knife and a darat (sharp-edged agricultural implement) from the accused.

According to investigators, preliminary findings indicate that Arman had attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, while Sameer inflicted injuries using a knife. The exact role of each accused and the sequence of events are still being verified, police added.