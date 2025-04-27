Maximum temperatures expected to rise, rain likely from May 1 in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rainfall at a few places over Himachal Pradesh from May 1 to 3. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rainfall at a few places over Himachal Pradesh from May 1 to 3. (HT File)

The weather office has said that dry weather will prevail on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, across the state. The maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees during the next 4-5 days, while minimum temperatures will also see a rise of 3-5 degrees during the coming 4-5 days.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over the state with no large change observed in the maximum and minimum temperatures across the state. The highest maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded in Una at 42.0 degrees. It was followed by 37.9 degrees in Bilaspur, 37.4 degrees in Dhaulakhan and 37.2 degrees in Berthin. Notably, the maximum temperatures at most of the stations were above normal.

The maximum temperatures were above normal for many stations and in the range of 32-40 degrees in many parts of plain areas of the state. In many parts of mid-hill areas, the maximum temperatures were also above normal and in the range of 26-35 degrees.

However, the maximum temperatures were normal and in the range of 15-21 degrees at many stations in high-hill areas of the state. The minimum temperatures at many stations in plains and high-hill areas were below normal during the last 24 hours.

Notably, the state has witnessed 30% less rainfall during this month so far with most of the districts witnessing rainfall deficit. A highest rainfall deficit of 39% has been recorded in Kullu district till April 27 followed by 38% rainfall deficit in Lahaul-Spiti. Only Bilaspur, Solan and Hamirpur have recorded excess rainfall of 25%, 7% and 3% respectively.