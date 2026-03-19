Mayor alleges ₹80L loss to MC over unpaid dues by Kalagram liquor vend

Mayor Saurabh Joshi has ordered an immediate and time-bound inquiry into serious irregularities, including unpaid dues and illegal hold by a liquor vend near Kalagram, exposing a disturbing nexus of delay, negligence and revenue loss. The alleged corruption pertains to embezzlement in the Estate Branch of the MC. (HT Photo for representation)

The case, involving an estimated financial loss of ₹70–80 lakh to the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), has been termed by the mayor as a “grave administrative failure demanding urgent accountability”. The alleged corruption pertains to embezzlement in the Estate Branch of the MC.

Expressing concern, the mayor pointed out that the lease agreement was not executed in time due to apparent lapses at multiple levels, leading to avoidable loss to the public exchequer. The situation has further worsened due to the continued possession of the vend by the existing licensee, obstructing lawful handover to the successful allottee for the year 2026–27. “This prolonged inaction has not only disrupted governance but has also raised serious questions about enforcement and administrative intent,” the mayor alleged.

The mayor said that the official records from the excise department reveal that rent along with GST for several months remains unpaid, despite repeated notices and recovery directions. “This reflects a clear breakdown of coordination and timely action between departments, resulting in financial damage that could have been prevented,” he alleged.

Taking a no-nonsense stance, mayor Joshi has directed the joint commissioner to submit a comprehensive action taken report (ATR) within three days, making it clear that accountability will be fixed without fear or favour and strict action will follow.

The mayor has categorically ordered a thorough inquiry into the delay in lease execution, identification of all responsible officials, examination of the legal and possession status of the vend, and accurate quantification of total financial loss. He has further directed that strict disciplinary action be initiated against those found guilty and robust systemic reforms be introduced to ensure that such lapses are never repeated.

Issuing a stern warning, the mayor stated, “Public money is sacred. Not a single rupee will be allowed to be lost due to negligence, delay or administrative failure. Those responsible will be held accountable.” He further cautioned that any delay in submission of the ATR will result in the matter being escalated to higher authorities for stringent action.