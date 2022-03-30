Mayor holds meeting with Ludhiana city councillors amind credit war
Amid row over the ongoing credit war between the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and councillors of other political parties, mayor Balkar Sandhu on Wednesday conducted a meeting with the councillors of Zone C areas of municipal corporation (MC) regarding the development works.
The leader of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Swarandeep Chahal, LIP councillor Kuldeep Bitta and BJP councillor Sonia Sharma, among others participated in the meeting and raised concerns over the delay in taking up development works.
It was decided that mayor will conduct weekly meetings with councillors in the MC Zone C office on Wednesdays to keep a track of the development works and the problems being faced by councillors and area residents.
Though councillors remained mum over the credit war with AAP MLAs after the meeting, it was learned that the matter was raised during the meeting and the councillor decided to oppose the same in future. The councillors have been complaining against AAP MLAs inaugurating the projects, which the councillors got approved from MC. The matter was also raised in the general house meeting of MC held on March 28.
Chahal said, “The councillor of areas falling under Zone C had asked mayor Sandhu to conduct regular meetings so that the development works can be expedited. During the meeting, the MC staff had also complained to mayor that AAP leaders are trying to put unnecessary pressure on the staff.”
LIP councillor Bitta said, “Detailed discussions were done on development works and mayor was urged to issue strict directions to the staff that the complaints raised by councillors should be dealt with on priority.”
Public creating pressure by making videos in offices: Staff
During the meeting, the MC staff deputed in Zone C also complained of alleged unnecessary pressure being put by visitors by making videos in the offices. Ruing staff shortage, staff said even if there is no pendency at the seat and the employee gets involved in some other office work, the visitors make videos stating that the employees are absent from duty.
Directing the employees to perform their duty, mayor said no one will be allowed to put unnecessary pressure on employees.
