Discrimination allegations baseless, says Panchkula Mayor

Accused of discrimination in carrying out development in wards represented by Congress councillor’s husband, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, hits back with a letter of urban local bodies (ULB) barring civic bodies from carrying out any development works in illegal colonies.

Mayor addressed the media on Tuesday in response to the accusations of Ram Prasad, husband of Congress councillor Usha Rani. Parsad during the Janta Darbar held by Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta accused BJP of deliberately ignoring their ward and holding up all development work.

“BJP believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas so there is no question of discrimination. A few parties are spreading wrong propaganda while doing petty politics,” said the mayor.

“The urban local bodies department under the Congress government in 2008 and 2012 had written to all the civic bodies, refraining them from carrying out any development work done in the colonies built by illegal occupation of government land,” added Goyal. He further said that as per the letter no work of roads, street lights, parks, water supply, sewerage system can be carried out in the colonies. The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and the government are working towards rehabilitating the occupants of these illegal colonies by giving them plots and flats.

