MBBS student jumps off hospital building in Haryana’s Hisar

A third-year MBBS student of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha town of Hisar allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the window of the first floor of Jindal Private Hospital in Hisar on Saturday
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

A third-year MBBS student of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha town of Hisar allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the window of the first floor of Jindal Private Hospital in Hisar on Saturday.

The student had visited the hospital to tell one of her teachers that two senior students were harassing her since last three years. In the alleged suicide bid, the girl has received injuries on the hand and the spinal cord.

In her complaint to the police, the MBBS student said two of her seniors were harassing her.

“They were mounting pressure on me to bring liquor for them and consume the same. When I denied, they abused me and tried to sexually assault me. I had narrated the incident to the hostel warden but no action was taken against them,” she said.

“Both the seniors threatened to throw me off the hostel building if I narrated the incident to anyone. In 2019, my teacher had called both the seniors when I had lodged a complaint before him but they continued to harass me,” she added.

Police have registered a complaint against two fourth-year MBBS students of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 499 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Anti-Ragging Act.

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College director Dr Alka Chabra said a high-level committee was formed to investigate the case and submit a report within three days.

“We will take strict action against those found guilty in the case,” she added.

Sunday, October 24, 2021
