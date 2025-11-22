MC identifies 200 dog feeding spots across Chandigarh

Days after notifying the dog bylaws, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has earmarked around 200 feeding spots across all sectors of the city where community dogs can be fed occasionally by animal lovers. These spots have been earmarked away from residences for the safety of the public. To get public feedback on the identified spots, the MC will be issuing a public notification in the coming days. As per MC officials, a minimum of two and maximum of six dog-feeding spots have been designated in every sector of the city. (HT File Photo for representation)

The move is in sync with the November 7 Supreme Court directive, wherein all states and Union Territories were told to “forthwith” remove stray dogs from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and depots, and railway stations, and relocate them “to a designated shelter” after due sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Each sector to have 2 to 6 such spots

As per MC officials, a minimum of two and maximum of six dog-feeding spots have been designated in every sector of the city. As stated under the dog bylaws, these spots are away from play areas of children, entry and exit points and stairways and in the least-used areas by children and elderly. These are also away from high-traffic areas, playing areas or walking routes for dogs.

The maximum number of dog feeding spots, six, have been identified in Sector 23. The least populated sectors – Sector 2 and 5 – have two feeding spots each. Five dog-feeding spots each have been earmarked in Sector 7, 18, 19, 37 and 49. The rest of the sectors have three to four feeding spots each.

‘Once approved, it shall be final & binding’

Once approved by the authorised MC officials, in coordination with stakeholders, these spots shall be final and binding, and must be adhered to by all concerned, said a civic body official.

Violators to face action

As per the bylaws, whoever throws eatables at a public place, other than those designated by the MC, thereby enticing community dogs to assemble and endanger human life or cause injury or annoyance to the public, shall be deemed to be guilty of offence and liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly as per the relevant provisions of the law as applicable.

The bylaws also state that it is the responsibility of the caregivers and occasional feeders to ensure that feeding of community dogs and owner-less dogs occurs at places designated by the MC and to ensure cleanliness i.e. to avoid any littering during feeding of dogs.

An MC official stated that a public notification regarding the dog feeding spots will be released soon.

Box:

Penalty

Feeding stray dogs is treated as a form of littering under the new Pet and Community Dog Bye-Laws 2025, and repeat offenders may face legal action. For feeding stray dogs outside the designated feeding zones in Chandigarh, violators shall be fined ₹10,000x, which includes a ₹500 fine and ₹9,500 in administrative charges.