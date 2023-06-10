Old, refurbished items get a new home at ‘Rupee Stores’ in Chandigarh

To promote the concept of 3Rs — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and provide low-cost goods to the underprivileged, the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday opened “Rupee Stores” at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran and Small flats in Maloya. “Rupee Stores” were launched by Chandigarh municipal corporation at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran and Small flats in Maloya. (HT Photo)

The “Rupee Store” will allow people to buy refurbished items, donate by city residents, including briefcases, suits, trousers, shirts, books and other household articles, at just ₹1 per item.

Donate at Sector-17 centre

Speaking on the occasion, mayor Anup Gupta said reusable items have been made available in villages and suburbs based on the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle mantra, adding, “After setting up of temporary RRR centres at all 35 wards of the city, the MC has now started a permanent RRR centre at New Bridge Market, near Jagat cinema, Sector 17, where citizens can bring their reusable items to donate,”

Good-quality clothes, toys, shoes, furniture items, crockery items and books are among the items that have been donated at the RRR centres.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, meanwhile, said from recycling electronic items, clothes, old books, shoes to upscaling used items, the RRR centres have paved the way for sustainability in the urban areas. “Both donating to RRR centres and buying used clothes and other articles help keep these goods from going to landfills. Keeping in line with these centres, the urban sanitation ecosystem moves towards Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Centres or the RRR Centres,” she added.

Mitra said the passion for Swachhata, coupled with the conscious effort of conserving the resources, was being showcased on ground by the opening of permanent RRR centres and the “Rupee Store” under the ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign.