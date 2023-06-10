Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Old, refurbished items get a new home at ‘Rupee Stores’ in Chandigarh

Old, refurbished items get a new home at ‘Rupee Stores’ in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2023 06:06 AM IST

The “Rupee Stores” will allow people to buy refurbished items, donated by Chandigarh residents, including briefcases, suits, trousers, shirts, books and other household articles, at just ₹1 per item

To promote the concept of 3Rs — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and provide low-cost goods to the underprivileged, the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday opened “Rupee Stores” at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran and Small flats in Maloya.

“Rupee Stores” were launched by Chandigarh municipal corporation at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran and Small flats in Maloya. (HT Photo)
“Rupee Stores” were launched by Chandigarh municipal corporation at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran and Small flats in Maloya. (HT Photo)

The “Rupee Store” will allow people to buy refurbished items, donate by city residents, including briefcases, suits, trousers, shirts, books and other household articles, at just 1 per item.

Donate at Sector-17 centre

Speaking on the occasion, mayor Anup Gupta said reusable items have been made available in villages and suburbs based on the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle mantra, adding, “After setting up of temporary RRR centres at all 35 wards of the city, the MC has now started a permanent RRR centre at New Bridge Market, near Jagat cinema, Sector 17, where citizens can bring their reusable items to donate,”

Good-quality clothes, toys, shoes, furniture items, crockery items and books are among the items that have been donated at the RRR centres.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, meanwhile, said from recycling electronic items, clothes, old books, shoes to upscaling used items, the RRR centres have paved the way for sustainability in the urban areas. “Both donating to RRR centres and buying used clothes and other articles help keep these goods from going to landfills. Keeping in line with these centres, the urban sanitation ecosystem moves towards Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Centres or the RRR Centres,” she added.

Mitra said the passion for Swachhata, coupled with the conscious effort of conserving the resources, was being showcased on ground by the opening of permanent RRR centres and the “Rupee Store” under the ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out