MC razes 6 illegal constructions in Ludhiana’s Lohara

Continuing the drive against illegal constructions, municipal corporation (MC) demolished one illegal colony and five illegal industrial and commercial constructions in Lohara area on Thursday. MC razes an illegal constructions in Lohara area of Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Action against illegal constructions was taken on the directions of deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and the demolition drive was taken up by the building branch of MC Zone C.

The officials stated that the owners continued illegal constructions even after the warnings/notices issued in the past, following which a demolition drive was conducted to raze the illegal constructions on Thursday.

DC Sawhney said strict directions have been issued to the staff of building branch to keep a regular check and take stern action against illegal constructions. Earlier on Wednesday, MC teams had also sealed six illegal commercial shops/buildings in different parts of the .