Ludhiana MC razes two illegal fish markets

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2023 11:40 PM IST

The officials said that that tehbazaari and health branch staff of all the four zones of MC conducted the drive and over a dozen vends were razed in both the markets

Municipal corporation (MC) teams razed two illegal fish markets near Eastman Chowk on Wednesday evening.

The authorities stated that the vendors were illegally selling banned Magur fish in the markets and over 70 kg of fish was destroyed on the spot. (HT Photo)
The authorities stated that the vendors were illegally selling banned Magur fish in the markets and over 70 kg of fish was destroyed on the spot. (HT Photo)

The officials said that that tehbazaari and health branch staff of all the four zones of MC conducted the drive and over a dozen vends/kiosks were razed in both the markets.

The authorities stated that the vendors were illegally selling banned Magur fish in the markets and over 70 kg of fish was destroyed on the spot. During the drive, challans were also issued against five vendors for using banned plastic carry bags.

Joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said that regular drives are being organised to stop illegal slaughtering in the city.

On May 15, MC teams had raided two shops on Dugri Road and destroyed around 5 quintal meat being sold in unhygienic conditions.

He added that the shopkeepers have been directed to get the meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse established by MC in the Haibowal dairy complex. The meat is properly checked by veterinary doctors and certified at the slaughterhouse, which ensures that it is healthy for consumption.

municipal corporation
