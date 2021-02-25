IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MC to take over waste collection across Chandigarh on March 1
The civic body will also start adding user charges to the water bill in areas where it starts garbage collection. (HT File)
The civic body will also start adding user charges to the water bill in areas where it starts garbage collection. (HT File)
chandigarh news

MC to take over waste collection across Chandigarh on March 1

The project was launched in city’s northern part on December 23 last year, with the MC deploying its 93 vehicles in Sectors 1 to 30
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will start door-to-door collection of segregated waste across the city from March 1.

The decision came on Wednesday after cart-based garbage collectors started signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the civic body. Now, the corporation expects to get their greater participation in manning its twin-bin vehicles.

“We will be starting garbage collection through MC vehicles in southern sectors from Monday (March 1). The MoU will be signed by all door-to-door waste collectors by the end of this week,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav.

The project was launched in the northern part of the city on December 23 last year, with the MC deploying its 93 vehicles in Sectors 1 to 30. It had also deployed 99 vehicles for villages and some commercial areas of the city.

The MC General House on February 15 approved modified terms of the MoU, days after the Door to Door Garbage Collector Society gave its consent to sign it. Most demands of the collectors, including sharing of user charges, life insurance, welfare fund and disbursal of income generated through sale of usable dry waste among them, have been incorporated in it.

More manpower to address teething problems

Earlier, of 1,342 garbage collectors in the city, only 609 had enrolled with the MC and just 147 started working on its vehicles as helpers and drivers when the drive was launched. Not getting adequate number of collectors, the MC had to depute its outsourced sanitation workers as drivers. It also failed to pick garbage from the doorsteps as collectors remained non-cooperative.

Residents also complain that vehicles don’t come at a fixed time and even skip their beat on some days. There are also cases of both the garbage collectors and MC vehicles coming to collect garbage, resulting in confusion among residents.

“With more manpower to assist the MC, most of these issues would be resolved in the coming days. Timings of the vehicles would also be fixed in consultation with resident welfare associations. A toll-free phone number will be provided for residents to register their complaints,” said an MC official, privy to the development.

The civic body will also start adding user charges to the water bill in the areas where it starts garbage collection. It has already declared that instead of garbage lifters, it would be collecting user charges in Sectors 1 to 30. Residents who fail to segregate dry and wet waste at source will also be fined. The rates and penalties have already been notified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Only the chief minister is authorised to take a call on a director general of police’s posting, say officials. (HT Photo)
Only the chief minister is authorised to take a call on a director general of police’s posting, say officials. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

CM Khattar unlikely to accede to Vij’s demand for change of DGP

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Home department explains legal position on minimum tenure of two years, apex court’s rejection of Haryana’s amended law on tenure
READ FULL STORY
Close
The seized cash and weapons. (HT Photo)
The seized cash and weapons. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

4 held with 29 lakh drug money, weapons in Amritsar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Police say the arrested accused had been in contact with Pakistani smugglers for the supply of drugs and weapons
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said question papers and answer keys of almost all subjects for classes 6-12 of government institutes in Punjab were landing daily on at least two Youtube channels. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
Officials said question papers and answer keys of almost all subjects for classes 6-12 of government institutes in Punjab were landing daily on at least two Youtube channels. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Youtube channels have school pre-final question papers a day in advance

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:13 AM IST
BATHINDA Ahead of the final examinations in March, chinks in the examination system of Punjab education department has come to the fore as question papers of the ongoing pre-final tests are appearing on the social media in advance
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)
chandigarh news

Nodeep Kaur case: Haryana Police accuse her of extortion, inciting violence before HC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Haryana Police have accused labour activist Nodeep Kaur of extorting money from industrialists in Kondli area of Sonepat and inciting workers during a protest on January 12, in which seven cops were reportedly injured
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal.
Suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal.
chandigarh news

Behbal Kalan firing: Court allows SIT to procure CCTV footage of judicial complex

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The district and sessions court on Wednesday allowed the special investigation team’s plea seeking CCTV footage of judicial complex, when suspended IG Paramraj Singh Umaranangal appeared in the court on February 19
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Morning wake-up call’ order leaves govt teachers sleepless
‘Morning wake-up call’ order leaves govt teachers sleepless
chandigarh news

‘Morning wake-up call’ order leaves govt teachers sleepless

By Deepa Sharma Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The heads of government schools, teachers and mentors in Punjab are sleepless over a new task at hand — to give early morning wake-up calls to students, asking them to study
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sardoo Sikander and Gurdas Maan during a performance.
Sardoo Sikander and Gurdas Maan during a performance.
chandigarh news

Sardool Sikander (1961-2021): ‘Roadways Di Laari’ comes to a grinding halt

By PTI and HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016, passed away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lakha Sidhana, wanted by Delhi Police in the Republic Day violence case, speaking at a rally in Mehraj villageof Punjab’s Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)
Lakha Sidhana, wanted by Delhi Police in the Republic Day violence case, speaking at a rally in Mehraj villageof Punjab’s Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)
chandigarh news

Mehraj rally: Delhi Police made no effort to arrest Lakha, says Punjab Police

By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Punjab Police says neither there is written information about Lakha being a fugitive in the Republic Day violence case nor on presence of Delhi Police in Bathinda on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaswinder Singh of Barnala, who spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 lakh to send his wife to Canada on a study visa, shows a copy of the complaint and his wedding pictures. (HT Photo)
Jaswinder Singh of Barnala, who spent 18 lakh to send his wife to Canada on a study visa, shows a copy of the complaint and his wedding pictures. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Wives sent abroad for spouse visa disown Punjabi grooms back home

By Harmandeep Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Around 30 such men have approached an NGO and police to seek help in suspending passports of their wives
READ FULL STORY
Close
PEC not to lower grades for poor attendance till July 31
PEC not to lower grades for poor attendance till July 31
chandigarh news

PEC not to lower grades for poor attendance till July 31

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:31 AM IST
PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi says attendance requirement for all students will be waived till online classes are being conducted and Covid situation doesn’t normalises
READ FULL STORY
Close
An internal road in a bad shape  in Sector 47, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
An internal road in a bad shape  in Sector 47, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to begin road repairs in March

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Even though the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is ready to start the repair works of city roads, the bumpy ride is unlikely to get better this financial year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre on Wednesday announced the second phase of vaccination for people above the age of 60 and those aged above 45 and having comorbidities. (Representational picture)
The Centre on Wednesday announced the second phase of vaccination for people above the age of 60 and those aged above 45 and having comorbidities. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Two private hospitals roped in for next vaccination phase in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Healing Hospital in Sector 34 and Landmark Hospital in Sector 33 have been named in the list of private centres
READ FULL STORY
Close
The civic body will also start adding user charges to the water bill in areas where it starts garbage collection. (HT File)
The civic body will also start adding user charges to the water bill in areas where it starts garbage collection. (HT File)
chandigarh news

MC to take over waste collection across Chandigarh on March 1

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The project was launched in city’s northern part on December 23 last year, with the MC deploying its 93 vehicles in Sectors 1 to 30
READ FULL STORY
Close
Temperature has gone higher than normal owing to weak western disturbances in the region this year, said the weatherman. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Temperature has gone higher than normal owing to weak western disturbances in the region this year, said the weatherman. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Mercury touches 31°C in Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The mercury breached 30°C mark for the first time in February in at least past 13 years, with maximum temperature recorded at 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
The reason for the blast in the factory, which stands on Ghoghripur Road, is yet to be ascertained. The explosion was so forceful that a major portion of the building collapsed. (HT File)
The reason for the blast in the factory, which stands on Ghoghripur Road, is yet to be ascertained. The explosion was so forceful that a major portion of the building collapsed. (HT File)
chandigarh news

2 more workers injured in Karnal cracker factory blast succumb

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Two more workers injured in the Karnal firecracker factory blast succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday, taking the death toll to three
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac