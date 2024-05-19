 Me and my family always supported farmers: Preneet Kaur - Hindustan Times
Me and my family always supported farmers: Preneet Kaur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 19, 2024 08:26 AM IST

While addressing public gatherings as part of her campaign in Dera Bassi, Preneet Kaur said people gave chance to all parties, but only the BJP would bring development in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Patiala Lok Sabha candidate Preneet Kaur on Saturday campaigned in Dera Bassi.

Preneet Kaur also campaigned in Rajpura and opened a party office in Ghanaur. (HT file)
Preneet Kaur also campaigned in Rajpura and opened a party office in Ghanaur. (HT file)

In order to seek residents’ support, Kaur held meetings at the Dera Bassi Community Centre, Lahori Adda in Shambhu Khurd village and Lalru Mandi. She also campaigned in Rajpura and opened a party office in Ghanaur.

While addressing the gatherings, Kaur said that people gave chance to all the parties but only the BJP would bring development in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kaur said that she along with her family members have always supported the farmers and would continue to work for their welfare.

Story Saved
