Me and my family always supported farmers: Preneet Kaur

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Patiala Lok Sabha candidate Preneet Kaur on Saturday campaigned in Dera Bassi.

In order to seek residents’ support, Kaur held meetings at the Dera Bassi Community Centre, Lahori Adda in Shambhu Khurd village and Lalru Mandi. She also campaigned in Rajpura and opened a party office in Ghanaur.

While addressing the gatherings, Kaur said that people gave chance to all the parties but only the BJP would bring development in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kaur said that she along with her family members have always supported the farmers and would continue to work for their welfare.