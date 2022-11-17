Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mechanic found murdered inside shop in Rohtak village

Mechanic found murdered inside shop in Rohtak village

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:45 AM IST

A murder case has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation is on,” the spokesman added

Mechanic found murdered inside shop in Rohtak village (Getty Images)
Mechanic found murdered inside shop in Rohtak village (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A mechanic was found murdered inside his shop in Kharwar village on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Saddab, 30, of Bihar. A police spokesman said the deceased’s neighbours found that his shop was shut and when they called him, he did not pick up the call. “Prima facie it seems that he was killed over some dispute. He got married a year ago and has been running his shop for the last 8 years. A murder case has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation is on,” the spokesman added.

