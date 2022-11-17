Mechanic found murdered inside shop in Rohtak village

: A mechanic was found murdered inside his shop in Kharwar village on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Saddab, 30, of Bihar. A police spokesman said the deceased’s neighbours found that his shop was shut and when they called him, he did not pick up the call. “Prima facie it seems that he was killed over some dispute. He got married a year ago and has been running his shop for the last 8 years. A murder case has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation is on,” the spokesman added.

