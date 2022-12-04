Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Medical commission directs colleges to submit details of students admitted to PG course

Medical commission directs colleges to submit details of students admitted to PG course

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:53 PM IST

National Medical Commission, Dental Council of India have asked all medical and dental colleges to submit information of students admitted to PG courses through online system.

The NMC in a notification said that all medical colleges are called upon to submit requisite information through online system that can be accessed through NMC website. (Representational photo)
The NMC in a notification said that all medical colleges are called upon to submit requisite information through online system that can be accessed through NMC website. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Faridkot

The National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India (DCI) have asked all medical and dental colleges to submit information of students admitted to postgraduate (PG) courses through the online system.

The NMC in a notification said that all medical colleges are called upon to submit requisite information through online system that can be accessed through NMC website. “You are required to submit details of all the students admitted to PG (broad and super speciality) course during the current academic year 2022-23,” the NMC said.

“The last date of admission in postgraduate broad speciality course, as approved by the Supreme Court, was December 2, the portal for filling in student details will remain open till December 9. The last date for postgraduate super speciality course as of now is December 24,” the NMC added.

The DCI directed all the dental colleges to upload the details of students admitted in MDS and PG diploma courses for the academic session 2022-2023, on the DCI Website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out