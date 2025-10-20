Meet first aid man of Kashmir who’s breathing life into nation’s preparedness

Known as the First Aid Man of Kashmir, the 51-year-old Dr Itinder Pal Singh Bali, who was once the go-to-rescurer in Valleys tough terrains has now decided to extend is knowledge of disaster management, CPR and rescue missions nationwide.

Dr Bali, from Baramulla town, a dental surgeon by profession, has been volunteering across J&K and in different states of the country and training people in rescue missions, voluntary work, first aid and CPR technique. During Operation Sindoor, he along with his team of volunteers, was out in villages close to LoC and were carrying out rescue operations in heavy shelling.

The government has recently honoured his work and he awarded state award for social reforms. He was even awarded for his works during the Operation Sindoor also.

“I developed a passion for voluntary work when an earthquake hit J&K in 2005 and massive damages were caused in Uri and Kupwara. Initially, I began with a small voluntary effort and now it has been over two decades,” said Dr Bali. “Training people, especially young people, has become my mission and passion,” he said.

During the Operation Sindoor, Dr Bali said he was involved in relief distribution activities in the Uri area in collaboration with the Gandhi Global Family. “It was never an easy task to do voluntary works during war. Fortunately, I along with other workers did it during natural disasters and now during Operation Sindoor.”

He mostly hosts training programmes on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and First Aid as he is an acclaimed Master Trainer in these techniques. “His hands-on expertise in emergency care and medical training brought practical insights to the session, making it both educational and engaging. He has been holding training covering practical demonstrations on performing CPR, managing choking incidents, controlling bleeding, and responding to common medical emergencies. His interactive nature of the session helped participants gain confidence in applying first aid techniques in real-life situations,” said principal of Degree College, Baramulla.

Dr Bali is also acting as divisional warden of north Kashmir civil defense and also been holding series of programs on drug addiction. “During Operation Sindoor we helped people under intense shelling and also later helped the civilians who had migrated to camps,” he said adding that he had trained hundreds of youth in civil defense and other programmes. “I have been a master trainer for more than a decade. Not only I am holding programs in different parts of Valley but also training people across the country. My aim is more and more people should get awareness about civil defense and other voluntary works.”

He said by training people, especially youngsters, the aim is to safeguard precious lives. “At times due to voluntary works even my professional work get hampered but for a good cause I will continue to do it till my last breath.”

Besides state award, Dr Singh has received dozens of national awards. “I am the first person from J&K who has participated in the international events. I want more and more youths should get involved in the voluntary works.”

He, however, is perturbed on rising drug addiction cases in the J&K. “I have been holding programs in villages, schools and panchayats and try to make awareness about scourge of drug addiction. Being a volunteer, its my Prime job to safeguard lives of people,” he said.