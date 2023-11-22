close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Meet Hayer loses 4 portfolios in latest Punjab cabinet rejig

Meet Hayer loses 4 portfolios in latest Punjab cabinet rejig

ByVishal Rambani, Chandigarh
Nov 22, 2023 09:18 AM IST

In the Tuesday reshuffle, minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was the major gainer as he was allocated mines and geology, water resources and conservation of land and water – which were earlier with Hayer. Mann will keep the fourth department — science, technology and environment.

Punjab cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer lost four departments including the key portfolio of mines and geology as chief minister Bhagwant Mann rejigged the portfolios of two of his ministers. Hayer, according to an order, is now left with the sports and youth services department. The minister, who got married to a doctor on November 7, is a two-time MLA from Barnala seat.

Punjab cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (File)
Punjab cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (File)

In the Tuesday reshuffle, minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was the major gainer as he was allocated mines and geology, water resources and conservation of land and water – which were earlier with Hayer. Mann will keep the fourth department — science, technology and environment.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Mann now has a total of 11 portfolios, while Jouramajra is presently handling information and public relations, defence services welfare, freedom fighters and horticulture. Mann wrote to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, proposing the re-allocation of portfolios and got approval from him.

This marks the eighth reshuffle in the state government. Three ministers, including Vijay Singla, Fauja Singh Sarari, and Inderbir Singh Nijjar, have been dropped since the formation of the government.

In May 2022, Punjab health minister Vijay Singla was arrested by the vigilance bureau and subsequently sacked over alleged corruption charges. Similarly, another minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigned in January this year after his audio tapes went viral.

In May Inderbir Singh Nijjar also resigned from the cabinet minister position. Nijjar, an MLA from Amritsar south, resigned came after he came out with a statement backing Ajit Group editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard appeared in the newspapers. Hamdard is under VB scanner over alleged misuse of funds in the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial.

In March this year, Sunam MLA and cabinet minister Aman Arora lost two key portfolios, including housing and urban development and information and public relations. Similarly, in June (Plz check) cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was divested of two key departments rural development and panchayat development and agriculture and as of now, he only oversees the NRI department. Even Jauramajra was divested of the health portfolio after he forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie down on a dirty bed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishal Rambani

    A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out