Mega Covid vaccination camp on May 13 in Ludhiana’s 339 schools
The health department is all set to conduct a mega vaccination drive in 339 schools in the district on May 13.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said the health department has completed all the preparations to hold vaccination camp in the schools.
Giving further information, he said that 131 vaccination sites are set up in urban areas of Ludhiana. One vaccination site is in Khanna, eight sites are in Jagraon, three in Samrala, four in Raikot, 26 in Kumkalan. Hathur has 14 vaccination sites, Pakhowal has 22 sites, Payal has 23, and Malaud has 8 vaccination sites.
As many as 28 vaccination sites have been set up in Manupur, 12 vaccination sites in Machhiwara Sahib, seven in Sahnewal, 34 vaccination sites in Sudhar, eight in Siddhawa Bet and ten sites in Dehlon, where the residents will be inoculated.
Five more people tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Thursday, taking the district’s case count to 1,09,898.
While 1,07,597 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. At present, there are 31 active cases in the district, all of whom are under home isolation.
