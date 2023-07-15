Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rescue operation ends; 70k tourists evacuated: Himachal CM Sukhu

Rescue operation ends; 70k tourists evacuated: Himachal CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jul 15, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Himachal CM Sukhu said the state government gave priority to the safety of all the tourists. Rescue operations were started in the flood-affected areas on a large scale, and it was successfully completed with the cooperation of all.

The mega rescue operation launched after the devastating floods triggered by heavy rains and cloudbursts ended on Saturday with more than 70,000 people, mostly tourists, being evacuated safely.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government safely evacuated around 70,000 tourists and now only about 500 tourists have decided to stay back in Himachal Pradesh, who were being taken care of and provided with food and other essential items (HT File Photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government safely evacuated around 70,000 tourists and now only about 500 tourists have decided to stay back in Himachal Pradesh, who were being taken care of and provided with food and other essential items.

About 15,000 vehicles have been sent out from Himachal Pradesh. Along with this, electricity, water and mobile services have been temporarily restored in 80% of the disaster-affected areas.

Efforts are being made to restore essential services in the remaining areas at the earliest, said the chief minster. He praised the people of the state, various agencies of the Centre and the state government, NDRF, and Army for successfully conducting the rescue operations.

The calamity is massive and the loss due to floods is estimated to be around 8,000 crore in the state. Sukhu said the Centre should also help the state government generously as soon as possible.

Saturday, July 15, 2023
