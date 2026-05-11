Mehbooba inventing lies to shift focus from PDP’s RS poll role: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday lashed out at People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly telling lies after the latter alleged corruption by an unnamed minister of National Conference (NC). Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday lashed out at People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly telling lies after the latter alleged corruption by an unnamed minister of National Conference (NC). (PTI File)

Omar was in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district where he inaugurated various developmental projects. While talking to the media, he said that no NC minister was its treasurer as claimed by Mehbooba.

“Yesterday I was watching a statement of hers that some officer asked for transfer and the officer was asked for money. Then she is telling in her address that the inquiry was not held because the minister was a National Conference treasurer. Let her show who is the minister who is also an NC treasurer, because our treasurer is a Member of Parliament and so far he has neither become a minister here nor at the Centre. Please do some homework before telling a lie. Your lies get exposed within seconds,” Omar said.

On Saturday, Mehbooba, while addressing a function, said: “An officer went to a minister seeking his transfer. The minister demanded ₹30 lakh from him. The officer went to meet Farooq Abdullah telling him that he was also an NC worker & narrated how the minister had demanded money from him but he was told to speak to the minister as he was their treasurer”.

He charged Mufti of trying to shift the focus away from PDP’s role in recent Rajya Sabha elections.

“All this is being done to take focus away from their Rajya Sabha election conduct which was exposed through an RTI that PDP helped BJP. That is why BJP could win a Rajya Sabha seat. Mehbooba is silent on that. Why didn’t they choose an election agent or observer,” Omar said.

In a recent RTI revelation, it has come to fore that PDP didn’t appoint any authorised agents to verify which of its three MLAs voted for which candidate in Rajya Sabha elections in October 2015. The election had witnessed some cross voting which allowed a win for the BJP candidate.

Omar also rejected charges of backdoor appointments.

“Show where backdoor appointments have happened. Outsourcing is not a backdoor appointment. How to teach PDP people… We generate jobs where we have to outsource them as per scheme. PDP people are levelling baseless allegations to hide their sins. First they tried to use the ‘Urdu language’ issue which failed, then the backdoor appointment that is also a failure,” he said.

When asked about no ban on alcohol sale in J&K amid the ‘Nasha Mukt J&K abhiyan’ started by lieutenant governor, Omar said that they have not promoted alcohol sales.

“Was anybody being forced to drink alcohol? You are going into the shop by your own will. Why? We are not dragging you nor advertising it. We have not increased its quantity. Now ask them when they come here (Ganderbal) for Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan on May 17,” he said.