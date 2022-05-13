Mehbooba trying to create communal divide: BJP leader Nirmal Singh
Senior BJP leader and former J&K chief minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday said that scared to face elections and desperate to regain lost political ground, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was trying to ignite communal tension with her hate speeches.
Addressing mediapersons here, he said Mehbooba’s statement smelt of a big conspiracy against the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned it in the strongest terms.
On Wednesday, Mehbooba Mufti had said that the situation in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake up call for India and the BJP government as the country was treading the same path of religious majoritarianism and hyper nationalism as the island country.
While challenging the BJP, the PDP leader had also said, “If they have the courage, let them convert the Taj Mahal and other historical places into temples, then we will see who will visit this country.”
Nirmal Singh said, “Only thing common in Kashmir and Sri Lanka episode is that the leaders of both countries preferred family over the nation and followed the motto of family first rather than the nation first.”
“Her (Mehbooba’s) agenda has failed in Kashmir, where investors are coming and tourism is growing. And now, Mehbooba is instigating the youth of Kashmir towards stone pelting and separatism,” he added.
“Mehbooba, Farooq and Omar are annoyed to see peace in Jammu and Kashmir and in race with each other to instigate youth towards unrest in view of upcoming elections. There is also the support of Pakistan in this. All of them have one motive to weaken India,” Nirmal said.
Leaders from Panthers Party, Congress join BJP
Leaders from the Panthers Party and the Congress, along with their supporters, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party’s J&K general secretary Ashok Koul at Bhaderwah, said an official statement issued here on Thursday.
Panthers Party’s Doda district president Neeraj Singh Manhas, block youth president Nerbeak Manhas, block president Ashok Kumar Kotwal, block secretary Sanjay Kumar, block vice-presidents Sandeep Manhas, Ishan Manhas, Neelam Parihar, Vijay Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Sudesh Manhas, Goldy Kumar, and Tariq Batt among others joined the BJP, along with retired BDO Chaman Lal Sharma.
Ashok Sharma, sarpanch (Congress) and former block president of Bhaderwah also joined the BJP along with dozens of his supporters.
Koul welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.
Three J&K residents get ₹58 lakh back from online fraudsters
Jammu and Kashmir Police's cyber station on Thursday said they managed to refund about ₹58 lakh to three persons by outsmarting their online scammers. Kashmir Zone's cyber police station, Srinagar, received complaints from two men hailing from Bandipora and Awantipora. They alleged that they were defrauded by online scammers of ₹44 lakh in an investment and trading scam.
Militant killed in Bandipore had exfiltrated to Pak 4 years ago: J&K Police
J&K Police have identified the militant killed in Bandipore forests as a local, Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie of Wusan Pattan in Baramulla, who had gone to Pakistan four years ago. A police spokesperson said a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Bandipora forest area. Officials said Ganie could have sneaked into the Valley recently from north Kashmir as the passes near the LoC have reopened after the melting of snow.
BJP chief JP Nadda’s third Himachal tour starts on May 13
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be on a tour to Himachal on Friday, Nadda's third visit in just over a month. Nadda had visited Shimla and Bilaspur from April 9 to 12 and Nagrota Bagwan and Dharamshala in Kangra on April 22 and 23. Nadda will fly to Kullu where he will address a public meeting. Nadda will also inaugurate a magazine named 'Sushasan Patrika'.
Sukh Ram cremated with full state honours in Mandi
Former Union telecommunication minister and veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram was cremated with full state honours at Hanumanghat in Mandi on Thursday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, where he was admitted after suffering a brain stroke. His brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, grandson Aayush Sharma, along with his wife Arpita Sharma and kids flew from Mumbai to be with the family at this hour of grief.
SFJ issues fresh threats to Himachal CM, DGP
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice in an audio message sent through a mail to media houses issued fresh threats to Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu on Thursday. He announced a reward of $25,000 to anyone who will provide information about foreign visits of Thakur and Kundu.
