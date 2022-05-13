Mehbooba trying to create communal divide: BJP leader Nirmal Singh

Senior BJP leader and former J&K chief minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday said that scared to face elections and desperate to regain lost political ground, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was trying to ignite communal tension with her hate speeches.

Addressing mediapersons here, he said Mehbooba’s statement smelt of a big conspiracy against the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned it in the strongest terms.

On Wednesday, Mehbooba Mufti had said that the situation in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake up call for India and the BJP government as the country was treading the same path of religious majoritarianism and hyper nationalism as the island country.

While challenging the BJP, the PDP leader had also said, “If they have the courage, let them convert the Taj Mahal and other historical places into temples, then we will see who will visit this country.”

Nirmal Singh said, “Only thing common in Kashmir and Sri Lanka episode is that the leaders of both countries preferred family over the nation and followed the motto of family first rather than the nation first.”

“Her (Mehbooba’s) agenda has failed in Kashmir, where investors are coming and tourism is growing. And now, Mehbooba is instigating the youth of Kashmir towards stone pelting and separatism,” he added.

“Mehbooba, Farooq and Omar are annoyed to see peace in Jammu and Kashmir and in race with each other to instigate youth towards unrest in view of upcoming elections. There is also the support of Pakistan in this. All of them have one motive to weaken India,” Nirmal said.

Leaders from Panthers Party, Congress join BJP

Leaders from the Panthers Party and the Congress, along with their supporters, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party’s J&K general secretary Ashok Koul at Bhaderwah, said an official statement issued here on Thursday.

Panthers Party’s Doda district president Neeraj Singh Manhas, block youth president Nerbeak Manhas, block president Ashok Kumar Kotwal, block secretary Sanjay Kumar, block vice-presidents Sandeep Manhas, Ishan Manhas, Neelam Parihar, Vijay Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Sudesh Manhas, Goldy Kumar, and Tariq Batt among others joined the BJP, along with retired BDO Chaman Lal Sharma.

Ashok Sharma, sarpanch (Congress) and former block president of Bhaderwah also joined the BJP along with dozens of his supporters.

Koul welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.