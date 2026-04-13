Mehbooba: US-Iran talks have not failed, resolution can’t come overnight

In the backdrop of inconclusive Iran-US talks in Pakistan, People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the resolution can’t come overnight and hailed Iran for its “principled stand” during the dialogue. In the backdrop of inconclusive Iran-US talks in Pakistan, People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the resolution can’t come overnight and hailed Iran for its “principled stand” during the dialogue. (PTI)

Mufti, who was in South Kashmir for a public rally, said that the talks were not a failure.

“I won’t call it a failure. It is a beginning. It is a complicated issue which has been going on for the past years and for which such a big war happened. Dialogue can’t solve the issue overnight,” she told the media in response to a question.

The Iranian and US delegations failed to arrive at a solution in Islamabad on Sunday after the 15-day ceasefire was announced on April 8 following the 40-day war between the two countries.

The US vice-president JD Vance that Iran has chosen “not to accept” the terms put forth by the US.

Mufti said that Iran has again shown its courage and talked about principles.

“America wanted Iran to forsake what it achieved in this war and the lives of the 150 children, their leadership and lives of thousands of their people. That can’t happen. I am happy that Iran stood its ground on its conditions and America had to return empty handed,” she said.

Mufti said that the world was waiting for the success of the talks which will continue.

“But the talks have not yet ended. There is 15 days of ceasefire and there will be further developments. Naturally, when talks start both sides take hard stands like Iran and America did. And at the same time the third party - the child besides the parent- doesn’t want these talks to succeed. But I am hopeful and the whole world wants these talks to succeed so that the strait of Hormuz opens,” she said.

She said that the (economy) of the world has come to a halt. “ Petrol and gas prices have increased. And I think the talks will manifest their impact somehow and we have to be patient for that,” she said.

In a post on X, Mufti said that the inconclusive Islamabad talks once again show the US has underestimated Iran.

“How could anyone expect that after such immense sacrifice, innocent lives lost, top leadership martyred, thousands of civilians killed, Iran would simply barter away its leverage?,” she said.

“If Trump believes what couldn’t be achieved through bombardment will be handed over at the negotiating table, he’s being misled yet again just as when he was told Iran would fall in two days,” the PDP chief said.