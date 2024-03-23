 Mehbooba writes letter to railways minister over land acquisition - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mehbooba writes letter to railways minister over land acquisition

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 23, 2024 07:58 AM IST

In the letter, Mehbooba said the significant impact of the proposed land acquisition on the livelihoods of people in the area

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrote a letter to the Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding land acquisition for a railway project in the Reshi Pora, Zainpora area of Shopian district.

Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)
Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

In the letter, Mufti said the significant impact of the proposed land acquisition on the livelihoods of people in the area. “The land is primarily used for apple cultivation which serves as the main source of income and survival for the residents,” the letter states.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mufti expressed concern over the potential adverse effects of the land acquisition, emphasising that displacement from their ancestral lands would cause immense hardship to the affected families, who rely on horticulture, agriculture, and allied activities for their livelihoods.

She urged the Railways to consider altering the alignment of the railway line to minimise the impact on the affected communities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mehbooba writes letter to railways minister over land acquisition
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On