Mehbooba writes letter to railways minister over land acquisition

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrote a letter to the Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding land acquisition for a railway project in the Reshi Pora, Zainpora area of Shopian district. Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

In the letter, Mufti said the significant impact of the proposed land acquisition on the livelihoods of people in the area. “The land is primarily used for apple cultivation which serves as the main source of income and survival for the residents,” the letter states.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mufti expressed concern over the potential adverse effects of the land acquisition, emphasising that displacement from their ancestral lands would cause immense hardship to the affected families, who rely on horticulture, agriculture, and allied activities for their livelihoods.

She urged the Railways to consider altering the alignment of the railway line to minimise the impact on the affected communities.