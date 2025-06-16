Search Search
Mehron booked for threatening Amritsar-based influencer

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 16, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Amritpal Singh Mehron, who is alleged mastermind in the murder case of Instagram star Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur Bhabi, has been booked for allegedly threatening Amritsar-based social media influencer Deepika Luthra, said the officials on Sunday.

Amritpal Singh Mehron, who is alleged mastermind in the murder case of Instagram star Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur Bhabi, has been booked for allegedly threatening Amritsar-based social media influencer Deepika Luthra, said the officials on Sunday. (HT File)
Mehron, in a video that went viral over social media, issued threats to Luthra alleging that she spread vulgarity over social media. After this, Luthra approached the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Amritsar seeking security cover, besides lodging a complaint against him.

Acting on the complaint, the city police registered an FIR against Mehron under relevant sections of the IT Act in Cyber Crime Police station, said the police officials.

Meanwhile, Luthra got fresh threats in his email with mention of militant organisation ‘Babbar Khalsa International’. The email reads that security will be of no use for Luthra and her house address has been traced and soon she will face the same fate as was faced by Kanchan.

After receiving the threat, Luthra immediately informed the police which is investigating the matter.

