Member of Bhuppi Rana gang held with pistols, 72,000 in Panchkula

Police on Tuesday arrested a henchman of the Bhuppi Rana gang with seven illegal pistols and ₹72,000 while patrolling near Jaloli village, Panchkula. The accused identified as Vikrant, alias, Chintu, 22, a resident of Barwala village in Panchkula, was arrested on Tuesday. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Vikrant, alias, Chintu, 22, a resident of Barwala village in Panchkula.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Nikita Khattar said, “The accused is a member of the Bhuppi Rana gang. He was on his way to supply weapons in Dera Bassi, Kharar and Yamunanagar.”

“He had met Rana in jail. They remained in contact through WhatsApp calls. Rana directed him where and whom to supply the weapons,” she added. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

