Members of trade unions, labourers protest for higher wages in Karnal
Hundreds of members of various labourer and trade unions on Sunday took out a protest march in Karnal accusing the government of turning a blind eye to their long-pending issues.
The demonstrators included officials of different employee unions, including the public health department, education department, Anganwadi workers, PWD, mandi labourers, and workers from rice mills and brick kilns, and they were demanding a hike in their wages. The protesters in large numbers reached Karnal from different districts of the state.
Amid heavy police deployment, the protesters took out a protest march. They alleged that most of the workers are under paid and the midday workers get salary of only 10 months.
They alleged that they were being forced to work on minimum wages and demanded monthly honorarium for all the workers, including mid-day meal workers, be increased to ₹15,000 per month. They ended the protest after the assurance of a meeting with the chief minister.
Casteist slurs against sanitation worker: Dera Bassi MC president, councillor’s husband sent to judicial custody
A day after Dera Bassi municipal council president Ranjit Singh Reddy and Congress councillor Asha Sharma's husband Bhupinder Sharma were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dalit sanitation worker and hurling casteist remarks at him, both were produced before a local court that sent them to Patiala jail on judicial custody. Tension prevailed at the court complex as the complainant, Sohal Lal supporters raised slogans against Reddy and the other accused.
Women wing of JJP to launch campaign against plastic bags in Haryana
The women wing of the ruling Jannayak Janata Party will launch a campaign against plastic bags in the state and will reach out to all the women of the state. This was announced by party's MLA Naina Chautala during a programme at Kaithal. During the programme, she also distributed cloth bags to the participants and urged them to make the campaign successful by shunning the use of plastic bags.
Extortion bid in Ambala: Police to bring accused Monu Rana from Kurukshetra jail on Aug 25
The Ambala police are set to bring gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, on production remand from Kurukshetra Jail next week in connection with an extortion bid case registered at the Mullana police station on Wednesday. Rana and his nephew Yuvraj Singh, who is also lodged in the same jail, were booked for demanding ₹20,000 per month as protection money from Ravi Kashyap, a caretaker at the parking of MM University in Mullana town.
Policeman booked on rape charge in Jind
The Jind women police on Sunday booked a policeman for raping a woman in the district. The accused has been identified as a policeman working in Jind, Vijay. The police said they are ascertaining his rank. The victim, who hails from Jind, said she came in contact with the policeman in 2016 and he offered her a drink with some laced with intoxicant.
Six UP men held for cattle smuggling in Kurukshetra; 35 buffaloes rescued
The Kurukshetra police have arrested six Uttar Pradesh residents for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of cattle and rescued 35 stolen buffaloes from their possession. The police officials claimed that the animals, including calves and buffalos, were stuffed into three pickup trucks. The accused have been identified as Fazil, Shabbu, Rehan, Mohammad Faizal, Fazlu and Gurvinder Singh, all are residents of Gangoh of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
