Mentally challenged man bludgeoned to death by brother in Amritsar village

A 24-year-old mentally challenged man was bludgeoned to death by his elder brother over a trivial issue at Kuttiwala village, 15 kms from the Amritsar district headquarters, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Palwinder Singh, aka Babbu, and the accused is his brother Kulwant Singh, aka Kanta. Police said the incident, which took place on May 29, came to light on Monday following a tip-off. While the accused has been arrested, Palwinder’s body, which had been thrown into a canal, is yet to be recovered, said Balkar Singh of Bhindi Saidan police station.
“An informer told us that Kulwant had killed his brother Palwinder using a heavy wooden stick and then thrown the body into a canal,” said the inspector. During investigations, police found that the two have an elder brother, Baljinder Singh, who is bed-ridden since an accident 14 months ago.
“Palwinder, who was unmarried and mentally challenged, had damaged a medical device due to which Baljinder was having difficulties in breathing. This infuriated Kulwant, who killed Palwinder in a fit of rage on May 29,” said the inspector. The next morning, the accused dumped the body in a canal. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
‘Demolition man’ Shrikar Pardeshi appointed as secretary at Dy CM office
2001 batch IAS officer, Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, who was credited with slew of progressive measures that changed the face of public transport body PMPML and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has now been posted as the secretary at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office. While CMO has two secretaries, DCM office has one secretary.
20-year-old electrocuted in Pune
Pune: A 20-year-old youth was electrocuted on Tuesday after hThoratcame in contact with a broken cable which in turn came in touch with high tension live wire of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited that fell on him near Sawai Hotel on Sinhagad road. Following the incident, Dattawadi police have registered a case pertaining to accidental death. According to officials, the deceased has been identified as a resident of Pune, Rohit Sampat Thorat.
Pune Metro line 3 completes 1,000th pile at Balewadi
Pune: The work of Pune Metro line 3 (PML3) between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar route has reached 1,000 pilings on Tuesday, officials said. Piles are concrete foundations that run about 25 metres below the ground. The construction of the 23-km-long project is jointly launched by the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PICTMRL), a Tata Group's special purpose vehicle company, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. One station pile cap stands on six such pilings.
U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state.
Frequent power outages irk Bavdhan, Porwal road residents
PUNE Frequent power fluctuations in some areas of Bavdhan and Porwal road of Lohegaon are disrupting the daily routine of residents who have alleged that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited is carrying out only temporary repairs and not providing a lasting solution to the problem.
