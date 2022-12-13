Mentors to be posted in Punjab’s government schools, says minister

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday issued directions to the district education officers to post 749 block mentors (BMs) district mentors (DMs) of science, mathematics and english/social studies subjects in the state run government schools. According to the minister, at present 680 teachers of these subjects were doing field duty as block mentors and 69 teachers as district mentors instead of teaching in the schools.

“The purpose of the ‘Mission-100 Percent’ campaign is to increase the learning efficiency of every student by improving the quality of education,” said Bains, adding that he had received reports from some districts that departmental rules were not being followed while making the deployments, which clearly states that no mentors be deployed in middle schools, but only one mentor in single-teacher middle schools can be deployed.