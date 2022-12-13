Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mentors to be posted in Punjab’s government schools, says minister

Mentors to be posted in Punjab’s government schools, says minister

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:00 PM IST

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday issued directions to the district education officers to post 749 block mentors district mentors of science, mathematics and english/social studies subjects in the state run government schools.

According to the minister, at present 680 teachers of these subjects were doing field duty as block mentors and 69 teachers as district mentors instead of teaching in the schools. (Representational photo)
According to the minister, at present 680 teachers of these subjects were doing field duty as block mentors and 69 teachers as district mentors instead of teaching in the schools. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday issued directions to the district education officers to post 749 block mentors (BMs) district mentors (DMs) of science, mathematics and english/social studies subjects in the state run government schools. According to the minister, at present 680 teachers of these subjects were doing field duty as block mentors and 69 teachers as district mentors instead of teaching in the schools.

“The purpose of the ‘Mission-100 Percent’ campaign is to increase the learning efficiency of every student by improving the quality of education,” said Bains, adding that he had received reports from some districts that departmental rules were not being followed while making the deployments, which clearly states that no mentors be deployed in middle schools, but only one mentor in single-teacher middle schools can be deployed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out