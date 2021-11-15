Mercury in Srinagar dips below zero for first time this season

Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar recorded sub-zero night temperature on Sunday for the first time this season.

The meteorological department said that the city witnessed minus 0.9 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. All weather stations of the valley recorded below zero night temperatures.

The mercury plunged the lowest in the mountainous resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir at minus 3.5 degrees while it was minus 3 degrees in Khanbal.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 1.8 degrees and the temperature of minus 1.3 degrees was witnessed in Kupwara. For the past few days, the valley has been witnessing foggy conditions in the morning.

Officials said that the foggy conditions were due to to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased traffic and burning of stubble and tree foliage. The temperatures will keep dipping till a western disturbance changes the dry weather condition.

“Weather will most likely remain dry till November 20. A feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the region between November 21 and 23, which may cause light to moderate snow over the higher reaches, especially northern parts of Kashmir,” said Sonam Lotus, director, Srinagar meteorological centre.