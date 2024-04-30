Mercury slides by six degrees in Chandigarh amid cloudy, windy weather

The city rang in the new week with cloudy and windy weather that brought the maximum temperature down by six notches. Visitors enjoying the cloudy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)

The day temperature fell from 35.9°C on Sunday to 29.8°C on Monday. This was 7.1 degrees below normal and the lowest since April 1 when the mercury meter read 29.2°C.

In fact, this was only the second day this April, when the maximum temperature was recorded below 30°C.

Just a few days back, the day temperature had shot past 40°C for the first time this year, going up to 40.2°C on April 26.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), partly cloudy weather is expected to continue on Tuesday as well, but the temperature is likely to rise.

Speaking about the sudden dip in temperature on Monday, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “Because of an active Western Disturbance (WD), the sky remained cloudy throughout the day, blocking sunlight, which made the temperature fall. Gusty winds and rain in other parts of the region also led to cooler temperature here.”

Partly cloudy weather is expected on Tuesday as the WD makes an exit from the region. Subsequently, the temperature is expected to climb again.

Another rain spell likely from May 3

Another WD will affect the region from May 3 onwards, when another spell of rain is expected, but IMD officials said it’s too soon to say for sure.

Meanwhile, due to the cloudy weather, the minimum temperature rose from 20.8°C on Sunday to 23.5°C on Monday, 1.1 degree above normal. This was the highest since April 19, when the minimum temperature had also hit 23.5°C, the highest reading for this season till now.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely rise to anywhere between 34°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 22°C.