Mercury soars to 33°C in Chandigarh, no rain relief on cards
The mercury meter continued to climb on Wednesday, as the maximum temperature jumped to 33°C from 31°C on Tuesday, 5.5 degrees above normal.
There was no respite at night either as the minimum temperature shot up from 17.6°C to 19.9°C in the past 24 hours, 7.5°C notches above normal.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the warmest night since October 18, 2021, when the minimum temperature had gone up to 21.6°C.
Meanwhile, March so far is already hotter than what it was last year. In 2021, the maximum temperature was 30.3°C on March 16, while the minimum temperature was 16.7°C.
By the end of March 2021, the maximum temperature had gone up to 37.8°C (March 31) and minimum temperature to 23.2°C (March 29).
There has been no rain in the month this year and the dry spell is likely to continue for the next few days as well, as per IMD officials.
Although there is no warning for a heatwave, temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days.
While the day temperature may increase up to 35°C, the minimum temperature is also likely to soar to anywhere between 20°C and 23°C.
-
Delhiwale: Bittu’s best samosa
It is in the spirit of infinite possibilities that you ought to try this most unusual samosa in an old Delhi shop — it is stuffed with moong dal. It has to be among the tastiest samosas in Delhi today.
-
Merged MCD could slash top-level posts, may cause disputes, tussles
MCD was the second-largest civic body in the world after the Tokyo Metropolitan Area when it was trifurcated by the then Congress government, according to several serving and retired civic officials. It was headed by a commissioner, who was assisted by six additional commissioners, 22 directors and department heads overseeing key functions such as horticulture, education, engineering, sanitation among others.
-
Delhi vaccinates 3,800 kids aged 12-15 years on Day One of drive
At least 615,000 children in the 12-15 years age group are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. Senior citizens (60 years and above), who are yet to get their precautionary dose can also get the jab at any vaccination centre in Delhi from Wednesday.
-
Delhi picks senior DMRC exec as Metro chief; Centre’s view awaited
Senior government officials said that the Delhi government has sent the file to the central government which is supposed to hold consultations with the Delhi government before the name is finalised.
-
Former judge of Jharkhand HC Harish Chandra Mishra named Delhi Lokayukta
Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi told the Delhi high court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was going on.
