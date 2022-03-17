Mercury soars to 33°C in Chandigarh, no rain relief on cards

The mercury meter continued to climb on Wednesday, as the maximum temperature jumped to 33°C from 31°C on Tuesday, 5.5 degrees above normal.

There was no respite at night either as the minimum temperature shot up from 17.6°C to 19.9°C in the past 24 hours, 7.5°C notches above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the warmest night since October 18, 2021, when the minimum temperature had gone up to 21.6°C.

Meanwhile, March so far is already hotter than what it was last year. In 2021, the maximum temperature was 30.3°C on March 16, while the minimum temperature was 16.7°C.

By the end of March 2021, the maximum temperature had gone up to 37.8°C (March 31) and minimum temperature to 23.2°C (March 29).

There has been no rain in the month this year and the dry spell is likely to continue for the next few days as well, as per IMD officials.

Although there is no warning for a heatwave, temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days.

While the day temperature may increase up to 35°C, the minimum temperature is also likely to soar to anywhere between 20°C and 23°C.