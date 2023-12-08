Mercury soars to a balmy 26°C amid clear skies in Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature continued to rise amid the clear weather on Thursday, much to the residents’ delight. Workers giving final touches to the arrangements for the 35th Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2023 at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, Chandigarh on a sunny Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature rose from 25.5°C on Wednesday to 26°C on Thursday, one degree above normal and highest since November 25, when it had gone up to 26.5°C.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On the other hand, the minimum temperature fell from 10.7°C on Wednesday to 10.4°C on Thursday, normal for this time of the year.

Shallow fog was observed in the early morning on Thursday and its chances will continue on Friday and Saturday as well.

In the coming days, the minimum temperature is likely to drop below the 10°C mark, which hasn’t happened so far this season.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the city from December 11 onwards, but it is unlikely to have much effect, as per the forecast so far.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 24°C and the minimum temperature around 9°C.

Air quality continued to remain “moderate” across the city. At 10 pm, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was highest at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 53, at 186; followed by 153 at the Sector 22 station and 127 at the Sector 25 station.

Panchkula breathed easier with an AQI of 66 (satisfactory), as recorded at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board observatory in Sector 6, Panchkula.