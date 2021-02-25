Mercury touches 31°C in Chandigarh

The mercury breached 30°C mark for the first time in February in at least past 13 years, with maximum temperature recorded at 31.1°C in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

As much as seven notches above normal, it is expected to touch 32°C on Thursday. With some rain likely on Friday, respite might be in the offing at the weekend.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had data dating back till 2009 readily available, the previous highest temperature in February was 29.6°C, recorded in 2009 and 2016. The all-time record was set way back in 1954, when maximum temperature reached 32.8°C on February 20.

In fact, at the observatory located at the Chandigarh airport, maximum temperature stood at 32.8°C on Wednesday, equal to the all-time record. However, IMD considers readings taken at its observatory in Sector 39 for the weather bulletin and forecast.

“The temperature has gone higher than normal owing to weak western disturbances (WDs) in the region this year,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh. “Whatever WDs have come have been more active in the hilly reaches of Himachal Pradesh and brought snowfall there, but led to only partly cloudy weather here.”

Paul said amid intense sunlight and clear skies, maximum temperature can go as high as 32°C. “However, it is too early to say whether the coming months, and for that matter this summer, will also record higher than normal temperatures,” he said.

Meanwhile, light rain up to 10mm is expected due to WDs on Friday. It is likely to bring back maximum temperature to 20s by Saturday.

While maximum temperature went up from 28.9°C on Tuesday to 31.1°C on Wednesday, minimum temperature went down from 13.3°C to 11.6°C owing to clear skies. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 29 and 32 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 12 and 14 degrees.