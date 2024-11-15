MHA approves first all-women CISF battalion

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved the establishment of a first all-women battalion of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The all-women CISF battalion is aimed at enhancing women’s role in national security. (Amit Shah-X)

A CISF spokesperson said the decision was aimed at enhancing women’s role in national security.

The spokesperson said women constitute over 7% of the CISF and has been the preferred choice for them from among the central armed police forces (CAPF). The addition of an all-women battalion would encourage more aspiring young women to join CISF, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that CISF headquarters has started preparations for early recruitment, training and selection of location for the headquarters of the new battalion. The training is being specially designed to create an elite battalion capable of performing multifarious roles as commandos in VIP security and security at airports, Delhi metro rail, etc.

The proposal for creation of all-women battalions was initiated in pursuance of the directions of Union home minister on the occasion of the 53rd CISF Day function.